Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Harry Dent | Stocks to fall 70% by late 2017





 This recent global monetary expansion was the proper action, to counteract the downturn. What needs to happen next is a long term secular expansion, led by business investment in emerging technology and supporting infrastructure. The late Harvard economist Joseph Schumpeter is the absolute authority on this long term expansion process, and "creative destruction".﻿







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers