Harry Dent | The market correction will begin in 2017
Harry Dent, the bestselling author of The Sale of a Lifetime, sees tough times coming ahead. Dent predicts a major sell-off in global assets beginning in 2017 followed by the biggest commodity cycle in world history.
Interview Highlights
[00:40] Harry addresses his critics
[02:26] Why he thinks the market correction will begin in 2017
[07:04] Can activist central banking save the market?
[13:20] Trump is appealing to the All-Star Wrestling fans
[13:52] Japan has already gone off the cliff
[19:40] Economic pain is necessary in life
[21:04] Germany will not save Europe
[23:28] Why additional QE won’t work
[27:36] The next commodity boom will be the biggest in world history
About the guest
Harry S. Dent Jr. studied economics in college in the '70s, but found it vague and inconclusive. He became so disillusioned by the state of his chosen profession that he turned his back on it. Instead, he threw himself into the burgeoning new science of finance where identifying and studying demographic, technological, consumer and many, many other trends empowered him to forecast economic changes.
