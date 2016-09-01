Grenfell Tower Block Incident

How can a fridge explode. Freon does not explode, The gas used, some thing is very wrong.CORPORATE MURDER\MANSLAUGHTER? Almost certainly ...And there needs to be an INQUEST followed by CRIMINAL CHARGES..!! A "public inquiry" is controlled by GOVERNMENT, who are CULPABLE..!! We need an INQUEST not a trumped up INQUIRY, DESIGNED TO GO NOWHERE..!!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more