Gregory Mannarino - Deep State Will Take Down Markets
The so-called Deep State has been trying to take President Trump down, and nothing has worked. If the Deep State cannot take Trump down, what are they going to do? Trader/analyst Gregory Mannarino says, “They are going to collapse the economy. They are going to wipe out the economy, and they are going to hurt everybody. Housing is in a bubble and it’s cracking. . . . The markets are in bubbles that are truly epic. This is all being supported on the back of a debt bubble. That’s what they are going to do. No doubt about it. If they can’t get Trump any other way, they are going to collapse the economy. . . . We are going to see a wave of wealth go from one group of people to another group of people. This is the setup that has been going on for a long time. . . . There are those on the inside that are determined to bring down this country. If this thing comes apart, we have the potential for civil war right here in the United States.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
