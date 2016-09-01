Gold Could Take Off Like a Hockey Stick – Danielle DiMartino Booth
Financial expert and former top Federal Reserve insider Danielle DiMartino Booth says, “I think gold is in the very late stage of a correction phase. Once we get a sniff of true market reaction to any of these geopolitical events, I think you could see gold take off like a boomerang or a hockey stick. . . . If there is any slowing in the global economy, then the safe haven will not necessarily be U.S. Treasuries. The ultimate safe haven is gold.”
DiMartino Booth says it’s unlikely the Fed can fix the economy the next time it gets into trouble. DiMartino Booth says, “If you tack on slowing auto sales . . . we’re talking about a third of manufacturing jobs in this country . . . manufacturing is still big enough at the margin to lead the economy down. . . . When you aggregate the bloodletting in brick and mortar retail, what’s coming up in restaurants, what auto dealerships are looking to do with the land under their dealerships . . . you add all this up together and there is a perfect storm in this country for commercial real estate, that is highly overvalued, and throw in a black swan or two geopolitically and you could have a confluence of factors that the Fed could not fight.”
