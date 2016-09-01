GERALD CELENTE "TRENDS THIS WEEK" (6-21-17)

Global forecaster Gerald Celente has released his 2nd Quarter Trends Journal for 2017. With topics spanning the economy, Middle East conflict, aging and so much more, the Trends Journal allows you to read History Before it Happens. Meanwhile, as forecast, tensions are heating up in the Middle East and the repercussions could be disastrous.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment