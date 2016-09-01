Gerald Celente - Iran, Oil or Tech Could Sink the Economy

Trends forecaster Gerald Celente thinks the economy is so weak that it must be propped up by massive fraud, and that means any black swan can sink this economic scam overnight. Celente contends, “It’s over, it’s over and that’s why gold is the ultimate safe haven to me.”
What
specifically is Celente watching to tip him off trouble is coming?
Celente says we are watching Iran and any confrontation with Iran . . .
and we are watching tech stocks and the possibility of a sell-off and
also the price of oil. . . . There is too much supply and not enough
demand--end of story.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment