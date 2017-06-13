Gerald Celente – 13 June 2017 -- The Trump Shift ?

Gerald Celente was very negative about the future until Trump was elected. As an outsider Trump is trying to drain the swamp but he’s been fought every step of the way. At the same time he’s becoming more militaristic which isn’t a positive sign. Things still aren’t great but Gerald sees a silver lining in the retail apocalypse taking place. Customers will shift their purchases back to Main Street or local businesses. Better quality and better service. Say goodbye to the big box. Old towns and cities are seeing a renaissance. Much more here, so listen on.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment