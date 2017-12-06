Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Florida Sheriff Warns Americans Need To Arm Up Now


Wont be surprised if i see that this Sheriff ends up having a "cardiac arrest"...
Actually the truth is America gives over $300 billion a year to Israel. which a portion of that money pays for every Israeli to get a free AR-15. While AIPAC and other Israeli special interest groups lobby for gun control in America. I believe every responsible citizen has a right to own a firearm or rifle.﻿









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers