First Shots Fired In Second US Civil War! What Will You Do?
Smart people will skip fighting a civil war in the streets and head straight to D.C. and to their state Capitals to put an end to the corruption, that's where the real problem is. If people started fighting in the streets, the Politicians would jump for joy, we would be killing each other, which is what they want anyway, then they would have more power to squeeze our throats as they starve us to death and watch us die.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment