Finsbury Mosque Terror: What They're NOT Telling You
All these terror attacks (Manchester, London bridge, Finsbury park etc. ) are staged hoaxes by the government in order to to stir up racial war and bring armed forces on the streets. The long-term goal is a Police State. While you brainwashed sheeple are shitting at each other (non-muslims on muslims, right on left) the Elites are fucking you in the asses. All Mainstream and alternative media are working for the governments. The "divide and conquer" strategy is working well on you, sheeple.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
