Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Feds Announce BOMBSHELL Dem Investigation, Media STUNNED

SPECIAL REPORT: Feds Announce BOMBSHELL Dem Investigation, Media STUNNED


 The controversy around Hillary Clinton and her fabled private email servers are cause for much alarm. It looks like the feds are finally starting to close in!Senate Judiciary Committee leaders sent letters to the former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, as well as other high-ranking officials on the Left. The leaders are investigating the notion that high ranking Democrats interfered with the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton, via Washington Examiner.

Four different senators composed the letters before they were sent out. The panel includes Chairman Chuck Grassley, Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee Chairman Lindsey Graham, and Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse.In reading the various stories run by The New York Times and Washington Post, there seems to be one trend. They claim the FBI received hacked documents that revealed troubling information about Loretta Lynch. She said in multiple emails that she was confident she could keep the Clinton investigation from “going too far.”
It’s beyond sick that Lynch would even make such a statement. Hillary is OBVIOUSLY guilty of breaking the law on multiple occasions. There’s no doubt that Hillary is offering Lynch something for her support and protection. Perhaps an endorsement — perhaps money. It could be any number of things.One thing IS for sure, despite everything else. We can be sure there’s a cover-up taking place here. The letters sent out from the Senate are going to reveal some troubling information about how far the left has gone to cover Hillary’s tracks.

At this point, Clinton can run from her problems as long as she likes. She’s not going to get away with this scandal. People are waking up and realizing just how corrupt she is, and it’s NOT sitting well with many — even some people on the Left are sick of her lying, are tired of the corruption, and are sick of supporting a dishonest party.It’s ironic that Hillary claims Trump “stole” the election from her, and that the loss was EVERYONE’S fault (but her own). At the same time, she had ALL the tools she needed to win the election illegally, and she couldn’t even do that right.

Hillary should start getting nervous right about now. It’s not going to end well for her. Sooner or later, all the people lying, and covering for her, are going to break down. Once that wall of defense gives out, NOTHING will stand between Clinton and a jail cell.The patriots of this country have been waiting for Clinton’s arrest for years. The walls are starting to close in, and soon, we’ll have our wish. Once she’s sitting alone in that jail cell, she’s going to have no one to blame but herself. Russians sure didn’t land her there!




The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers