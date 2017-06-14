SPECIAL REPORT: Feds Announce BOMBSHELL Dem Investigation, Media STUNNED
The controversy around Hillary Clinton and her fabled private email
servers are cause for much alarm. It looks like the feds are finally
starting to close in!Senate Judiciary Committee leaders sent letters to
the former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, as well as other high-ranking
officials on the Left. The leaders are investigating the notion that
high ranking Democrats interfered with the FBI’s investigation into
Hillary Clinton, via Washington Examiner.
Four different senators
composed the letters before they were sent out. The panel includes
Chairman Chuck Grassley, Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, Crime and
Terrorism Subcommittee Chairman Lindsey Graham, and Ranking Member
Sheldon Whitehouse.In reading the various stories run by The New York
Times and Washington Post, there seems to be one trend. They claim the
FBI received hacked documents that revealed troubling information about
Loretta Lynch. She said in multiple emails that she was confident she
could keep the Clinton investigation from “going too far.”
It’s
beyond sick that Lynch would even make such a statement. Hillary is
OBVIOUSLY guilty of breaking the law on multiple occasions. There’s no
doubt that Hillary is offering Lynch something for her support and
protection. Perhaps an endorsement — perhaps money. It could be any
number of things.One thing IS for sure, despite everything else. We can
be sure there’s a cover-up taking place here. The letters sent out from
the Senate are going to reveal some troubling information about how far
the left has gone to cover Hillary’s tracks.
At this point,
Clinton can run from her problems as long as she likes. She’s not going
to get away with this scandal. People are waking up and realizing just
how corrupt she is, and it’s NOT sitting well with many — even some
people on the Left are sick of her lying, are tired of the corruption,
and are sick of supporting a dishonest party.It’s ironic that Hillary
claims Trump “stole” the election from her, and that the loss was
EVERYONE’S fault (but her own). At the same time, she had ALL the tools
she needed to win the election illegally, and she couldn’t even do that
right.
Hillary should start getting nervous right about now. It’s
not going to end well for her. Sooner or later, all the people lying,
and covering for her, are going to break down. Once that wall of defense
gives out, NOTHING will stand between Clinton and a jail cell.The
patriots of this country have been waiting for Clinton’s arrest for
years. The walls are starting to close in, and soon, we’ll have our
wish. Once she’s sitting alone in that jail cell, she’s going to have no
one to blame but herself. Russians sure didn’t land her there!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment