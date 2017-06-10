FBI Director Says FBI a Total Joke and Fraud!

Former FBI assistant director, James Kallstrom, total destroys James Comey and the rest of the FBI in this shocking interview. Kallston talks about how James Comey intentionally allowed the terrorist organization Muslim brotherhood to infiltrate the white house the rest of the US government!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment