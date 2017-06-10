EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Challenges NBC!

lex Jones is challenging NBC and Megyn Kelly to release the full unedited version of their interview with Alex Jones otherwise he will release it himself. NBC recently published a heavily edited preview indicating their version of the interview will be used as a hit piece to vilify Alex Jones. Having anticipated this move, Infowars recorded their own copy of the interview as a safeguard whereby, once again, the MSM could be exposed as fake news.
