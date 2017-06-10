Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Challenges NBC!

 lex Jones is challenging NBC and Megyn Kelly to release the full unedited version of their interview with Alex Jones otherwise he will release it himself. NBC recently published a heavily edited preview indicating their version of the interview will be used as a hit piece to vilify Alex Jones. Having anticipated this move, Infowars recorded their own copy of the interview as a safeguard whereby, once again, the MSM could be exposed as fake news.













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers