Everytime This Economic Indicator Inverts We Are Headed For An Economic Disaster
The elite are now pushing the agenda to get Trump anyway they can, it doesn't matter if the stories are true or not, they want him out. US and China will be meeting to discuss the North Korean issue. The Philippines report that the terrorist groups are so degraded they do not believe they will mount another attack. The corporate media is reporting that Trump is pushing 4,000 troops into Afghanistan, the entire strategy is not what everyone thinks, its to hunt down the elite. Lavrov reports that the missile system the deep state moved into Syria makes no sense because the IS is not in the area.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment