Everything Is Not What It Seems, The Shift Has Begun
Comey might have violated his FBI agreement by taking his memo and handing it off to a friend. He should be investigated in to the crimes he has committed while serving as an FBI director. US special forces are now in the Philippines to fight the IS, new reports are out there saying Duterte did not invite them in, but we will see how this plays out, this might have been a backroom deal between Trump and Duterte. Qatar is being used as a scapegoat, while the Syrian forces take control of the border, supplies have been cut off, and if funding is cutoff from Qatar the paid mercenaries which carryout the orders of the deep state will run from the area.
Posted by Bob Chapman
