ECONOMIC COLLAPSE WHEN NOBODY EXPECTS IT ~ WHERE'S THE VOLATILITY?
"Nobody cares." Well, not quite. A whole lot of people care but the markets are no longer in the hands of the human investors. Institutions and algorithms plus the Fed itself are the ONLY ones in the markets today - so of course the markets only go UP. What I despise and constantly harp on is that MOST people actually think the markets and the economy are synonymous - when it reality, one has NOTHING to do with the other.
Posted by Bob Chapman
