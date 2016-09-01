Economic Collapse Confirmed! Prepare For The Imminent Economic Collapse 2017 Stock Market CRASH!

The Worst Economic Collapse in our lifetime is coming later this year or next. When things start going really bad, people are going to call and say to Federal Reserve, "You must save me. It’s going to collapse." And the Fed, who is made up of bureaucrats and politicians, will say, "Well, we better do something." And they’ll try, but it won’t work. It’ll cause some rallies, but it won’t work this time and the biggest economic collapse and stock market crash will happen.
“The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in
’08-09 have locked into place a serious economic collapse and stock
market crash at some point in our future,” Going so far as to intimate
the financial collapse and market crash will occur in the near future,
“It’s unavoidable, and even Donald Trump can’t stop it.”
The
Economic Collapse is here. The second financial bubble is going to soon
burst, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The Federal Reserve
has set up the American economy for financial collapse for printing
trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009. The next crash is coming,
and the decision by central banks to paper over their economy's troubles
with a massive injection of debt likely means that the next economic
collapse and stock market crash is already overdue. Top economists
predict that within the next 18-24 months, the imminent economic
collapse will happen. The Federal Reserve has set up the American
economy for financial collapse and market crash for printing trillions
of dollars back in 2008 and 2009.
The Federal Reserve’s policies of
printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a
serious financial crisis....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment