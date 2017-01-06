Dollar Collapse by End Of The Decade And Profiting With Bitcoin - Jeff Berwick on Power Hour
Jeff is interviewed for The Power Hour Podcast, topics include: Bitcoin changes everything, taxation is theft, what is Bitcoin, some technicalities, Bitcoin able to avoid government imposed capital controls, Ethereum and smart contracts, institutional investors getting involved, the end of the US dollar system, the staggering US debt, Bilderberg 2017, the elite and their plans, a debt jubilee, Jeff answers caller's questions, handling Bitcoin price volatility, Bitcoin is a gift from what God exactly?
