Good morning, I’m still reporting on: Deep State is Self Destructing, 1690
Synopsis:
The pieces of the Deep State puzzle are finally coming together.
Sure, a lot more will be revealed, but it now looks like the key puzzle
piece behind the anti-Trump movement has been the FBI’s former Director,
Jim Comey, his Assistant Director, Andrew McCabe, and their boss,
Loretta Lynch.
At this point, there seems to be sufficient evidence
to expose the whole spider’s web of a Hitleresque, propaganda-driven
plot to take down a newly-elected president, if only Congress would
mount a thorough investigation led by an untarnished chair. Watch this.
