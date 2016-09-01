Congress, Federal Reserve, and Economic Collapse with Michael Snyder

Michael Snyder rejoins the program to discuss the shape of the U.S. economy and how he thinks the market and the economy will perform in the near future. We also discuss his upcoming decision to run for congress which has become increasingly likely in the last few months. If he decides to run for congress, an announcement will be coming soon.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment