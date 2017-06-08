Teacher, speaker, and author Dr. Darrell Wolfe has over 35 years
experience in natural medicine. In the first half, he discussed the
domino effect and how people have disconnected from who and what they
really are.
In the latter half, acclaimed engineer and author, James Mahaffey, recounted forgotten endeavors throughout history,
Coast To Coast AM - June 8, 2017 Secret Projects & Good Health
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment