Coast To Coast AM - June 5, 2017 Spirits, Negative Energies & More
In the first half, author and editor Bob Gleason discussed his extensive research into current events.
In the latter half, psychic, medium, and spiritual teacher Vincent Genna delved into his work involving spirits, hauntings, and cases of possession, as well as negative energy centers.
Posted by Bob Chapman
