Coast To Coast AM - June 29, 2017 Strange Sightings with Linda Moulton Howe
First hour guest, retired professor of climatology, Dr. Tim Ball, shared an update on climate change and global temperatures.
Investigative reporter Linda Moulton Howe followed
Coast To Coast AM - June 29, 2017 Strange Sightings with Linda Moulton Howe
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment