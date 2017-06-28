Coast To Coast AM - June 28, 2017 Lost Civilizations & Antarctica Cities
In the latter half, clairvoyant, historian and symbolic cosmologist Tricia McCannon spoke about the evidence for world-wide advanced ancient civilizations in locations including Atlantis and Antarctica. We have discovered a web of thousands of pyramids all over the globe, in what appears to have been an ancient advanced worldwide culture, she cited. There are ancient cities buried in Antarctica, she continued, as well as remnants of great 'Inner Earth' civilizations there, and at the North Pole.
Coast To Coast AM - June 28, 2017 Lost Civilizations & Antarctica
