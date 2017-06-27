Coast To Coast AM - June 27, 2017 Edgar Cayce's Readings
Educator, psychologist, and author of more than a dozen books about personal spirituality, dream psychology, meditation, and mind-body well-being, Mark Thurston, worked for the Association for Research and Enlightenment (A.R.E.) and is one of the foremost experts on the teachings of Edgar Cayce. In the latter half, he addressed Cayce's wealth of intuitive readings on such subjects as health, spirituality, and dreams.
Posted by Bob Chapman
