Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Coast To Coast AM - June 26, 2017 Physics & the Universe, UFOs








In the first half, Sean Carroll, a theoretical physicist at the California Institute of Technology, discussed the latest on the Higgs boson, extra dimensions, and our deepest questions about our place in the universe.

In the second half, John Greenewald, Jr talks Secret UFOs

Coast To Coast AM - June 26, 2017 Physics & the Universe










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers