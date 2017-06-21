Coast To Coast AM - June 21, 2017 Alternative Health & Mind Powers
In the first half, Dr. Joel Wallach addressed alternative health approaches, and the benefits of remedies and supplements that aid in the body's recovery.
In the latter half, lecturer on new technologies, health and earth science related issues, Dr. Nick Begich, discussed what the government has discovered about the power of the mind and the various ways to harness and exploit these discoveries via mind control techniques.
Coast To Coast AM - June 21, 2017 Alternative Health & Mind Powers
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment