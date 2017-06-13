Coast To Coast AM - June 13, 2017 SECRET HISTORY, UFOS, VISITORS & THE AFTERLIFE Whitley Strieber
Author Whitley Strieber is an expert on such diverse subjects as cattle mutilations, crop circles, strange implants, the afterlife, and aliens. In the latter half, he addressed the latest on the UFO cover-up, as well as revelations about the afterlife and communications with his deceased wife, Anne. He also talked about how his "visitations" with an alien or other presence have continued-- most recently he experienced almost two hours of missing time just after deboarding a plane at LAX.
Coast To Coast AM - June 13, 2017 SECRET HISTORY, UFOS, VISITORS & THE AFTERLIFE
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment