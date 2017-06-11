The first satellite for UFO research is being planned and intended to search low-Earth orbit for any sign of unidentified objects. In the first half, Dave Shock, the project coordinator of CubeSat For Disclosure joined Richard Syrett to discuss his team's mission to bring this satellite to reality.
Coast To Coast AM - June 11, 2017 Satellite UFO Research
