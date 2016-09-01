Civil War About To ERUPT In Texas After What Massive Sign Says That Just Popped Up Last Night
The way free speech and capitalism works in America is that anyone willing to pay top dollar for a sign can do so and apparently make it say whatever they want to get their point across. This seems to be the case a lot lately with Muslims in Florida putting their billboard up to mock our president and push Islam on innocent passersby. However, a new trend in signage from private citizens is starting to emerge, as seen in Indiana and now in the great state of Texas. When certain drivers see what it says, it’s only a matter of time before a civil war erupts.
A war of words has started with a number of signs popping up across the country from different people with very different opinions that are raising tensions and potential cases of road rage among Muslims and liberals. It’s fair to say that the latest sign in the San Antonio area has “trumped” them all with the specific message it portrays that someone needed to say and we can thank Kyle Courtney for being bold enough to do so.
It doesn’t take much to rile up the volatile left which is why they’re likely to go to war over a few words on a billboard. If they can’t stand the heat, then maybe they shouldn’t have supported Muslims’ rights to put up signs that push Islam in America where it doesn’t belong. Two can play at that game and Courtney just proved that with his well-played, pro-Trump billboard with a big conservative message that’s infuriating liberals.
SAcurrent reports:
Boerne resident Kyle Courtney apparently has some beef with ABC News and how they’ve reported on President Donald Trump. So much beef that he bought a large billboard ad to make public his fed-upness, reading:
ABC News:
I grew up with you. We are through. The Russians didn’t elect Donald Trump. I did.
The billboard is located on I-10 and Buckskin Drive and, as reported by News4SA, will be up for about two months.
While there were a lot of people who appreciated the sentiment Courtney shared in the conservative state, there were some leftist detractors who didn’t like what he had to say. Courtney elaborated more on what drove him to make this message in a statement made to News 4 San Antonio:
“ABC News was the only channel I watched as a child growing up in Texas but I think they have lost touch with America and forgotten the working man. They don’t represent our voice anymore. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign was funded by the Clinton Foundation in close coordination with the media, and now we’re seeing them try to fix what they couldn’t fix during the election. They are doing everything they can, night after night, to create narratives and sway people’s direction to impeach Donald Trump. Our democracy is at stake when a major political party and the media are in bed together. I’m not asking anyone to boycott the Democratic party. I’m not in the brainwashing business, but the liberal media is.”
Courtney paid for the sign himself and a spokesman for his great American company, Wellstar Groundwater Technologies, told the news station that the billboard will be up for about two months. He may keep the sign up longer and switch the message to something new if he decides to do so, which we think would be a great idea.
