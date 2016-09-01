China CRASHING Worse Than Financial Crisis! Guess Who Will Save Them?

China is consistently being used as the success story for the financial world. It is often reported that China will have perpetual growth and that there can be no conclusion to an ever-growing economy. When there are problems, have no fear, because Superman will always be there to save those in need. Right?
