Chaos In Venezuela: Heated Frontline Battles, Thousands Take to the Streets

We have more chaos erupting from the streets of Venezuela. Clashes continue as today's march past the Lido Center turned to madness quickly. Molotovs, Bricks and Fireworks are being used on the front lines in some of these heated exchanges with Police.
Make sure to follow Luisa for more breaking action there.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment