Central Bank WARNS We Are Entering The Financial Crisis Part 2! It’s Happening NOW!
We are constantly being met with adversity. Times of change. Times of growth. There has never been a time where more influence has been put forth to keep their facade of a boom going. In addition to the heavy reliance on central banking and the easy monetary policy, the majority of people in finance and media have been accelerating their propaganda towards keeping this going. Just like in 2008, you can’t hold together a fraud. Eventually it is torn apart, eviscerating and annihilating those in its path.
central bank finance financial economy economic IMF ECB fed BIS
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
