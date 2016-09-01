Brother Nathanael : Kushner Sings Soprano

There is never a U.S president when you really think about It. We always have an Israel President that just happens to do things for us here and there. Even during the U.S campaigns, Israel is all their talking about. Where they running for the presidency in the United States or Israel. What's the difference now?
