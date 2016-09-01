Brace Yourself, It's Going To Get A Lot Worse Before It Gets Better
McCain institute is very similar to the Clinton institute. The US Treasury department places sanctions on Russia. The Senate pushes a bill for more sanctions, the House is trying to stop the bill from moving forward. South Korea wants to join up with North Korea for the next Olympics. North Korea says it will talk about stopping its nuclear program if the US and South Korea stop the military drills. NATO provokes Russia by intercepting a Russia plane and showing its weapons by turning away from the aircraft. Lavrov reports that the de-escalation zones are to separate the moderate rebels and the terrorists. The US has no authorization to shoot down a Russia, Syrian or Iranian plane. Pentagon wants to re-establish the deconfliction communications.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
