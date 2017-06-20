Bilderberg Group "NO COMMENT" Walk Of Shame "

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange faces the Bilderberg group
members one on one and asks them about their participation in the group.
And no surprise at all this video speaks for itself when a journalist
does his best to do his job the Bilderberg members totally shut down the
dialog.
