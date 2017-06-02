Benjamin Fulford Update - Cabal trying to extort gold from Indonesia as Bilderbergers meet -June 2nd
Cabal trying to extort gold from Indonesia as Bilderbergers meet
By Benjamin Fulford
June 2, 2017
The Khazarian mafia is threatening to unleash more terrorism and mayhem in Indonesia unless the Indonesian government hands them 12,500 tons of gold, according to White Dragon Society sources in Indonesia.
In concrete terms, a representative from Citibank and US Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph Donovan are promising Indonesian President Joko Widodo they will wipe out all of Indonesia’s external debt in exchange for the gold, the sources say. If he does not hand over the gold, they will use their old network of oligarchs to escalate the mayhem they have started there, they say.
“If the cabal gets possession of the 12,500 metric tons of AU, they can mirror it at least 20 times, more likely up to 50 times its actual "face value" which is around $500,000,000,000 at today's current price. This means that they could use it to "create" between $10-25 trillion dollars...enough to take care of their nefarious global operations,” one of the sources says.
This entire operation is being run by Henry Kissinger who is presiding over a cabal Bilderberger meeting in Virginia this weekend, the sources say. Kissinger must be detained.and stopped WDS sources in Indonesia, Japan and the US agree. We also need to get confirmation from sources within the Bilderberg meeting that Kissinger is still actually alive. Message to Kissinger: contact the WDS directly OR ELSE.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment