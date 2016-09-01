BenJamin Fulford : The Mouse that Roared or how the people of Bougainville defeated the Rothschilds
“The Island of Bougainville in the South Pacific has been the scene of an epic decades-long struggle that resulted in locals, armed only with axes and bows, defeating troops armed with the latest world class weaponry. The battle pitched the natives fighting to retain their ancestral homes against a Rothschild multinational fighting to steal the worlds’ largest gold deposits at the Panguna mine. “As a result of their victory the Nasioi people of Central Bougainville became the first indigenous peoples in the world to force a global mining multinational to give up one of its richest ventures. This is not just a local matter because there is so much gold on that Island that it could affect the future of the global financial system. “…locals say the mine was covering up a massive money laundering operation by claiming gold was copper, meaning the mine, and six other known rich gold reserves on the island, are potentially worth hundreds of trillions of dollars even without fractional reserve magic. “They would take the gold out at night and hide it in caves,” according to Bougainville Revolutionary Army sources. “A BRA [Bougainville Revolutionary Army] general, “Joel” describes how the unarmed rebels were able to defeat a state of the art army. “When we first attacked them we only had axes and spears and knew that many of us would die,” he says. “We used guerilla tactics, we attacked one soldier and took his gun, with that gun we could kill 3 or 4 other soldiers and take their guns and so on; that is how we armed ourselves,” he says. “Rio Tinto Zinc claims they have handed over control of the mine to Bougainville Copper Limited (BCL) that is mostly owned by the Autonomous Government of Bougainville (ABG). Rio Tinto also claims they are not liable for the enormous environmental damage they caused by dumping mercury and other poisonous mine slurry into a local river because they were abiding by local laws at the time. “The Twin Kingdom of Meekamui and Papala, the locals’ name for the island, is headed by King David Peii II who wants to charge the owners of Rio Tinto with war crimes and sue them for environmental destruction at the International Court of Justice in the Hague.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: BenJamin Fulford
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment