Benjamin Fulford 06 26 2017 Historic change in central Europe Asia & elsewhere as old order implodes
“Sometimes historic changes are announced in obscure headlines such as this one: “Defense Ministers from Six Countries Focus on Cooperation in Prague.”… A more accurate headline would read “Austro-Hungarian Empire revived after 100 year hiatus.” The story says Czechia [Czech Republic], Slovakia, Hungary, Austria Slovenia and Croatia are going to carry out a joint exercise to protect their borders… Their joint borders are almost the same borders as those of the Austro-Hungarian Empire… “It is also worth noting the Habsburg dynasty overthrown after World War I were rivals of the Saxe-Gotha-Rothschild dynasties that won the war… “we are seeing a growing split between Germany and the US with people in Germany now openly talking about the EU imposing sanctions on the US in retaliation for their efforts to stop the Germans from buying more cheap Russian gas. “…Rothschild slave President Emmanuel Macron of France has now publicly sided with Russia on Syria. This is a clear indication the opportunistic Rothschilds understand who they have to suck up to now if they want to protect their interests.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
