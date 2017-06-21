Ben Fulford June 26 Report: Historic Changes Central Europe Asia, Elsewhere, Old Order Implodes
Posted by benjamin, June 26, 2017
Sometimes historic changes are announced in obscure headlines such as this one: “Defense Ministers from Six Countries Focus on Cooperation in Prague.”
http://www.radio.cz/en/section/news/defence-ministers-from-six-countries-focus-on-cooperation-in-prague
A more accurate headline would read “Austro-Hungarian Empire revived after 100 year hiatus.” The story says Czechia [Czech Republic], Slovakia, Hungary, Austria Slovenia and Croatia are going to carry out a joint exercise to protect their borders. Their joint borders are almost the same borders as those of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and within these borders civilian, police and military authorities are going to work together. Usually, a shared external border, in this case operating independently from the EU, is a definition of a country.
https://visegradpost.com/en/2017/06/23/the-central-european-defence-cooperation-commited-against-mass-migration/
It is also worth noting the Habsburg dynasty overthrown after World War I were rivals of the Saxe-Gotha-Rothschild dynasties that won the war; which may be why Hungary has already thrown out its Saxe-Gotha-Rothschild central bank.
It is a good guess that Karl Von Habsburg,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_von_Habsburg
head of the Paneuropean Union and heir to the Habsburg throne, sees a chance to revive his ancestor’s Empire now that his Saxe-Gotha-Rothschild rivals have lost so much of their power.
Elsewhere in Europe, we are seeing a growing split between Germany and the US with people in Germany now openly talking about the EU imposing sanctions on the US in retaliation for their efforts to stop the Germans from buying more cheap Russian gas.
http://www.theaegisalliance.com/home2/theaegis/WP/2017/06/21/germany-threatens-sanction-u-s-new-sanctions-russia-imposed/
The Europeans are also pushing to create a joint army with the capability to operate overseas as yet another break with US President Donald Trump’s America.
Also, Rothschild slave President Emmanuel Macron of France has now publicly sided with Russia on Syria. This is a clear indication the opportunistic Rothschilds understand who they have to suck up to now if they want to protect their interests.
The rise of Russia’s influence, however, has led to a huge power struggle there with the Knights of Malta trying to take control, according to FSB sources there. The following Russians have been awarded the Maltese Knight’s cross:…
Posted by Bob Chapman
