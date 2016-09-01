Bail In Here: We Are Going To See A Huge Crisis That Will Bring Down Currencies & Governments
Retail sales are down in the UK, inflation rising and spending is down. Sears is closing another 66 stores and the retail apocalypse take hold. Older Americans need to work because of zero interest rates, inflation and the devaluation of the dollar, by doing this the younger generation is finding it hard to find those part-time jobs.The stock market is repeating what we saw back in 2000 and 2006, and we know how that ended, in a crash of the market and a recession. Spain's Banco Popular just did a bail-in and it was purchased by Santander. China signaled they were going to purchase Treasuries and this might have been agreement that Trump made during the meeting with Xi Jin Ping.
Posted by Bob Chapman
