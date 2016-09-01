Armageddon Is Near!!! - David Icke
The only way to save yourself from destruction is to leave the cities. Your bible tells you this. Do not be caught up in the city when it all goes down. Move to the country, get a an acre or two, plant a big garden(it is harder than you think) plant some berry bushes, (these are easy to grow) and of course some fruit trees. Make sure you have a well. Quite drinking the tap water, the gov. puts bad stuff in it for you to drink. You have to take control yourself, you can do it. I did it. So can you!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
