Anonymous When Darkness Comes ( We All Are One)
we all knew Trump would have a fight once in office but nothing to this extent! Just fed up at this point that Hillary Clinton hasn't been indicted yet, that Soros continues his evil and NONE OF ELITES have been indicted! How Trump can mentally and physically put up with everything and everyone attacking him is beyond my comprehension. That's why it's so important to let him know we support him.
Posted by Bob Chapman
