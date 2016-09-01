Anonymous What Will Tomorrow Look Like After This Happens?
during the the trump conference tonight at the round table with all the technology evil assholes, they mentioned we are the artificial life, we are marked we are a number we are tracked every thought every action, so tell me is my dream today my dreams, or are they the dreams the others control me to create , we can't wish on a star since the stars are no longer , can't enjoy the sunshine since the sun was replaced ,and the moon what used to be my time to dream has vanished it randomly chooses who's window it may shine through, if my dreams match my heart it would be to go back to yesterday where my dreams still were somewhere in the back of my mind
Posted by Bob Chapman
