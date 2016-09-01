Anonymous- Dear Future Generations (You Must Watch)
morals are very important, like honesty, and integrity. Develop your creativity, study history, proverbs, understand how to ask questions, and investigate self-interests. Create and be your own media. Be wise, and allow your inner motivations be your guide, in the sense of creativity, not sexual promiscuity, or Fame. Washington DC is full of Congress, and Senators who are noneffective humans, with tittles only. They are the walking dead, who have been trapped into scandals they cannot get out of. Sad, they had the opportunity to be fulfilled, but because of a little promiscuity in the beginning of their careers, they betray themselves, and the U.S.
Posted by Bob Chapman
