America's Doomed Economy - Shocking Facts
US Military doesn't care...we just gave our latest Fighter the F-35 to Isreal..and who runs Israel? Russian Jews who are best buddies with Putin...they give Putin the plane and sell China the plans. Meanwhile America is sucked dry.
I'm afraid it's too late for America, the empire is finished. crushed from within by a very small cabal of criminal, honourless, unpatriotic deceiving scum. And your military is also complicit, for standing aside and allowing it all to unravel. The military brass could've stopped this decades ago, but they went along with all the wars and orders, just for personal careers. No Admiral Horatio Nelson's, no Sir Francis Drakes, no Raleigh's, no Wellington's, no Collingwoods etc in the US military
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment