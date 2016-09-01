ALL Countries Are Selling Off Assets For PENNIES on the Dollar to Avoid COLLAPSE!
The stock market has risen considerably thanks to the central bank intervention. It has given investors a reason to celebrate. There is clearly no collapse going on because we can just look at the comments section of my videos and know exactly what many people believe.
When a country is in such bad shape that it has to sell off its assets for pennies on the dollar, making some people very rich, you know you have a problem. When the mainstream media refuses to push this issue, you know you have a problem. And when you continuously see lies that there is no global economic collapse, you know you have a serious problem.
