Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Friday 6/9/17: Matt Dubiel, Mark Dice, Mike Cernovich
Date: Friday June 09, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, June 9 - Brits Threaten To Riot Over Election: Leftists have responded to the British general election results by threatening riots and assassinations if socialist Jeremy Corbyn is not installed as leader. Matt Dubiel of WCKG in Chicago joins the program to explain how advertisers are working to censor Alex Jones. Also, Mark Dice will discuss how the Comey hearing will change the course of Trump's presidency. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
