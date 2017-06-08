Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Thursday 6/8/17: Comey Testimony, Gavin McInnes, Roger Stone
Date: Thursday June 08, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, June 8 - Comey Perjures Himself Before Congress?: Does James Comey's previous testimony contradict statements he made before Congress? And did Comey violate the law admitting he gave his memos to a friend to leak to the press? Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes joins the program to break down the important points established in the hearing and discuss how the testimony completely vindicates Trump. We'll also break down other news and take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
Bob Chapman
